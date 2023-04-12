South Africa

WATCH | Moët dinners & VIP events for G4S guard who allegedly helped Thabo Bester escape

12 April 2023 - 10:20
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

Two men appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday — one Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni, the other the fired G4S prison guard Senohe Matsoara, who allegedly helped Thabo Bester escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

Looking at the fired guard's social media posts, a picture develops, from a frustrated taxpayer who described himself as “stingy” in 2021, to a man who spoilt himself and his partner to lavish steak and Moët dinners, spa treatments and VIP sections at fancy events. 

In January 2021 Matsoara described himself as 'stingy' and complained about high tax rates on salaries. A year later he was living a lavish life, buying a new car and having expensive dinners with his partner.
In January 2021 Matsoara described himself as 'stingy' and complained about high tax rates on salaries. A year later he was living a lavish life, buying a new car and having expensive dinners with his partner.
Image: Facebook
At the end of 2020 Matsoara was complaining about how high the tax rates were on salaries.
At the end of 2020 Matsoara was complaining about how high the tax rates were on salaries.
Image: Facebook

However in January 2022, four months before Bester's outrageous escape from the prison where Matsoara worked, he bought a Volkswagen T-roc R-line valued at R650,000 without add-ons.

The lavish lifestyle had begun.

VIP tickets to the DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival in September 2022 cost R2,000 each, then dinners at the fancy New York restaurant in Bloemfontein where a bottle of Moet champagne — which they popped on Valentine's Day — cost R1,500.

Matsoara bought a Volkswagon T-Roc R-line valued at R650,000 without add-ons in 2022, just four months before Bester's escape. It is alleged he received this car and other benefits for helping Bester get out of jail.
Matsoara bought a Volkswagon T-Roc R-line valued at R650,000 without add-ons in 2022, just four months before Bester's escape. It is alleged he received this car and other benefits for helping Bester get out of jail.
Image: Facebook

Matsoara and his partner's outings seemed to improve considerably, even after he was dismissed by G4S in September due to the Bester escape. 

Senohe Matsoara and his partner at an event in October 2022.
Senohe Matsoara and his partner at an event in October 2022.
Image: Facebook
Life seemed good on their outing to the DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival in 2022.
Life seemed good on their outing to the DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival in 2022.
Image: Facebook

Three independent sources informed TimesLIVE Investigations that Matsoara was not scheduled to be on duty on the night of Bester’s escape, yet he reported for the shift.

When TimesLIVE contacted Matsoara for comment, he denied being on duty that night but a logbook entry, seen by journalist Oliver Meth, shows he did report for work. Follow-up calls were met with him telling the reporter in Setswana to f*** off before he ended the call.

Senohe Matsoara and his work colleagues at what appears to be an end-of-year party at G4S.
Senohe Matsoara and his work colleagues at what appears to be an end-of-year party at G4S.
Image: Facebook
Matsoara posted this picture of himself and his colleagues posing in their riot gear at G4S nine months before Bester's escape.
Matsoara posted this picture of himself and his colleagues posing in their riot gear at G4S nine months before Bester's escape.
Image: Facebook
Senohe Matsoara at his work in Bloemfontein before being dismissed in 2022.
Senohe Matsoara at his work in Bloemfontein before being dismissed in 2022.
Image: Facebook

Now Matsoara has been charged with murder, arson, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the charge sheet, the state alleges that on or around March 3 2022 Matsoara and Dr Nandipha's father killed an unknown man in or around Bloemfontein and used the body to help Bester escape prison in May.

Matsoara stared straight at the cameras during his court appearance and only showed emotion when he interacted with a woman member of the public, believed to be his partner, who had her face covered.

His matter was postponed to April 17 for further investigations and a possible bail application.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

HPCSA investigates Thabo Bester ‘partner in crime’ Dr Nandipha Magudumana

The Health Professions Council of SA on Tuesday said it would investigate celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
News
18 hours ago

'Something is fishy here' - Social media users question whether Thabo Bester will make it back to SA

It is not known when “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will be back in the country, but South African authorities ...
News
21 hours ago

'I'd still call the cops on her' — Redi Tlhabi clears the air on 'friendship' with Dr Nandipha Magudumana

"People digging up old pictures like we should have all known that years later, she'd be smuggling a serial rapist out of jail? We should have read ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana nabbed 10km from Kenyan border

"Facebook rapist" Thabo Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, have been arrested in Tanzania, 10km from the Kenyan border.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Thabo Bester told lawyer the state seized R3bn of his assets News
  3. Fort Hare employees arrested for colleagues’ murders News
  4. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  5. Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
N3 horror crash involving 41 car pile-up and five fatalities