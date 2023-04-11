South Africa

HPCSA investigates Thabo Bester ‘partner in crime’ Dr Nandipha Magudumana

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) will institute an investigation into Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) on Tuesday said it would investigate celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The council said this comes after numerous media reports regarding allegations levelled against Magudumana.

“As a regulator for the healthcare professions, registered under the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974, the HPCSA will institute its own investigation into the matter,” said the council.

It said it would work with the SA Police Service, the department of health at provincial and national levels, the department of home affairs and the department of correctional services to ensure the investigation is comprehensive.  

Magudumana, fugitive Thabo Bester — her alleged lover — and a Mozambican national were arrested in Tanzania at the weekend.

A getaway car and road blocks in Tanzania: 6 stories you need to read about Thabo Bester's escape & capture

Police say more arrests are expected in connection with "Facebook rapist" and murderer Thabo Bester's prison break.
News
8 hours ago

According to the police, the couple were found in possession of several identity documents. 

The couple were on the run after their R12m Hyde Park hideaway was exposed last month.

The Sunday Times revealed that Magudumana allegedly stole three bodies from mortuaries as part of Bester’s audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Magudumana has also been accused of “stealing the identity” of Dr Mmereka Ntshani, or “Dr Pashy”, another famous doctor. 

