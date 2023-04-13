Four killed in Mpumalanga mine accident

Mpumalanga police have opened an inquest after four people died at a mine on Thursday, allegedly after a conveyor belt collapsed.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police and rescue teams in Balfour are at the scene, adding that the incident occurred at about 11.45am.
“It is suspected a mine conveyor belt fell, resulting in the death of the four males. Meanwhile, two others are said to have sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment."
Mohlala said circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established.
“An inquest will investigate and more information will be provided as details come forth."
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela conveyed condolences to the families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Manamela called for calm as events unfold.
Image: Sowetan
