Transnet, Eskom throttle mining money for Sars
Minerals Council SA sees little hope of a rise in revenue contributions due to logistics woes and load-shedding
09 April 2023 - 00:00
South Africa’s main mining lobby expects the sector’s contribution to state coffers to remain flat due to the problems plaguing Transnet and Eskom. ..
