Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorships from shirts

According to a report in The Times, ministers have signalled that the white paper would not include shirt sponsorship restrictions if a voluntary agreement was reached. The report added that sleeve deals are still permitted.

“Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' match-day shirts...,” the league said.

“The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the league, its clubs and the department for culture, media and sport as part of the government's ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

“To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025-26 season.”

The Premier League added that it was working with other sports on “the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship”.