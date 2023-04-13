A woman “Facebook" rapist Thabo Bester allegedly targeted 12 years ago has lifted the lid on messages he allegedly sent to her, calling for those who aided his escape from prison to be jailed.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. He was recaptured last week in Tanzania after a manhunt for him and his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
The pair were brought back to South Africa in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Speaking to SABC News, Anastasia Lite said Bester tried to lure her to a Durban hotel with the promise of a television job in July 2011.
In the Facebook messages, Lite was allegedly asked to provide her details, including her age, language proficiency and telephone number.
“I was extremely shocked because promotions was something that I did quite a bit of and I felt like I almost had an idea of who was legit and who was not legit, but after I'd spoken to him, I felt like he was quite legit. He was a very smooth talker and he answered my questions very well,” she said.
Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure'
Image: Twitter
Image: Screenshot/SABC News
Image: Screenshot/SABC News
The correctional services department said Bester will be under 24/7 surveillance at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria after his capture and return to South Africa.
Magudumana will appear at Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday, facing charges including murder and fraud.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola said: “We can confirm that these fugitives have been returned to South Africa. Bester has been readmitted to the Kgosi Mampuru central maximum correctional facility and Dr Magudumana is under arrest pending her first court appearance.
“We are grateful to all the role players [involved in] this matter thus far. This includes state agencies and members of the public who have shared information that has assisted in the detention of the two fugitives following an extensive manhunt. Thus far, there is considerable progress, with a number of arrests being effected.”
