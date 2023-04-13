South Africa

Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board

13 April 2023 - 06:17
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
Thabo Bester was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, with his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Thabo Bester was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, with his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Image: Supplied

Fugitive and convicted murderer-rapist Thabo Bester and his lover Nandipha Magudumana were spirited back into the country late on Wednesday night.

The duo, along with a Mozambican national, were arrested over Easter en route from Arusha to the Kenyan border.

TimesLIVE Investigations has learnt that Bester and Magudumana, who have been on the run since fleeing their luxury R12m Hyde Park mansion in March, landed at Johannesburg's Lanseria airport shortly after 10pm on a specially chartered flight.

Arusha regional police commissioner told TimesLIVE last night that “all will be revealed tomorrow" (Thursday).

On Wednesday SAPS police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba announced that police minister Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald Lamola would on Thursday brief the country of Bester and Magudumama deportation processes.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Ministers to give update on escapee Thabo Bester and his partner in crime

Police minister Bheki Cele and his justice counterpart Ronald Lamola have an update to deliver on the deportation of convicted murderer and rapist ...
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Dr Nandipha's father hides face as he enters court with former G4S warder

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni covered his face as he entered the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning with G4S prison ...
News
1 day ago

A getaway car and road blocks in Tanzania: 6 stories you need to read about Thabo Bester's escape & capture

Police say more arrests are expected in connection with "Facebook rapist" and murderer Thabo Bester's prison break.
News
1 day ago

Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman

Zolile Sekeleni, 65, an Eastern Cape businessman who previously had a long career as a highly respected educator, this week found himself in the dock ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  2. Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson South Africa
  3. A getaway car and road blocks in Tanzania: 6 stories you need to read about ... South Africa
  4. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  5. Family faces eviction from Franschhoek farm, their home for three generations News

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out