Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board

Fugitive and convicted murderer-rapist Thabo Bester and his lover Nandipha Magudumana were spirited back into the country late on Wednesday night.

The duo, along with a Mozambican national, were arrested over Easter en route from Arusha to the Kenyan border.

TimesLIVE Investigations has learnt that Bester and Magudumana, who have been on the run since fleeing their luxury R12m Hyde Park mansion in March, landed at Johannesburg's Lanseria airport shortly after 10pm on a specially chartered flight.

Arusha regional police commissioner told TimesLIVE last night that “all will be revealed tomorrow" (Thursday).

On Wednesday SAPS police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba announced that police minister Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald Lamola would on Thursday brief the country of Bester and Magudumama deportation processes.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.