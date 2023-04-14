Several long-standing matters are still under investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), including the Belinda Magor case.
In November, the commission issued a letter of demand to Magor, from Benoni, who was accused of a racist rant. Among other demands. it demanded she make a public apology, which it is still waiting for.
In her one-minute, seven-second tirade, Magor said: “Estelle, I agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is: ban the black man. They rape, they steal, they kill, worse than any pit bull could, and they get away with it.
“Ban those who are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black man. Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and their ovaries [so] that they can't procreate because they will all turn out the same because they are all the same.”
SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the “investigation is ongoing”.
Human rights commission still waiting for Belinda Magor's public apology
Image: supplied
LISTEN | Magor likely to get more than a slap on the wrist, says legal expert
Investigations against the commission's acting CEO Chantal Kisoon, who was suspended after allegations of racism against her, had still not been finalised.
“The commission subsequently engaged an independent person to do the investigation.
“The investigation started some time back and the commission is awaiting the report of the investigator,” said Baloyi.
There was also a complaint laid with the commission calling for an independent inquiry into the deaths of 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape in June last year. “Enyobeni: our investigation is ongoing,” he added.
Regarding the Eastern Cape inquiry into solutions to decrease the prevalence of severe acute malnutrition caused by hunger in children, the commission said: “We have made our preliminary determinations and a formal report will now be drafted for issuing after finalisation.”
TimesLIVE
