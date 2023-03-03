It said it would continue to exercise its mandate of protecting, promoting and monitoring human rights without fear, favour or prejudice, and serving the public and their interests to the best of its ability.
Rights commission suspends acting CEO accused of racism
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has suspended its acting CEO, Chantal Kisoon, after allegations of racism against her.
Kisoon was accused of referring to senior managers at the institution as “black babies”.
The comments were brought to the fore by the EFF, which called for her immediate removal. Kisoon allegedly made the remarks during a strategic planning session of the commission on February 23. Staff members who were at the briefing are alleged to have leaked the video.
The commission said its commissioners immediately met and consulted both the senior managers and the acting CEO, to acquaint themselves better with the facts and the context in which the alleged offensive conduct took place.
“After the allegation that the acting CEO had referred to senior managers as “black babies” during an operational planning meeting, the commissioners have taken several steps to deal with the matter.
“Commissioners have resolved to place the acting CEO on precautionary suspension in terms of the rules of the commission, pending the investigation.
“The commissioners also appointed Ms Lorinda Lynn, the acting CFO, to act as CEO. Somebody else will be appointed to act as CFO,” reads a statement issued by the commission.
