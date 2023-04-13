Eskom: South Africa's winter of discontent
15 April 2023 - 11:08 By Paul Burkhardt and Prinesha Naidoo
South Africa faces a winter of social unrest as sustained power outages limit economic growth and job creation, amid a cost-of-living crisis and increasing political tensions ahead of next year's elections, says the Centre For Risk Analysis...
Eskom: South Africa's winter of discontent
South Africa faces a winter of social unrest as sustained power outages limit economic growth and job creation, amid a cost-of-living crisis and increasing political tensions ahead of next year's elections, says the Centre For Risk Analysis...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos