At the brief hearing before Chili on Monday, Downer said Zuma’s latest application had only been given to the state in an “incomplete form” last Thursday. The state had received the final “voluminous” application, “some 73 pages long, with volumes and volumes of annexures” on Sunday.
“We would have liked the trial to have begun today. But we have all agreed that this application needs to be dealt with properly.”
While Chili set a timetable for the further filing of papers, unlike Koen, he did not set down future dates for the continuation of the trial, as requested by Downer who wanted the last term of this year and first term of next year to be set aside “given the long delays, four years, on the roll, and unresolved”.
He said the trial should not be put on the “back burner”.
Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu said: “We are quite sympathetic to the position of the state, but it cuts both ways. If we have to reserve two terms which may or not be used, that is a serious disservice to counsel. That matter should be dealt with in due course. There are so many X factors, such as how long the judgment will be reserved for.”
He asked that Zuma be excused from the hearing of his application in August. A representative of Zuma’s co-accused, French arms company Thales, has also been excused from the hearing.
Zuma and Thales are facing charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud charges relating to the arms deal. Zuma is accused of receiving about R4m via his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik to assist Thales to secure defence contracts. Shaik was convicted in 2005 but was released on medical parole in 2009. Both have pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Another delay as Zuma goes for Downer again
Image: Darren Stewart
Former President Jacob Zuma has done what he promised and filed yet another application for the recusal of the lead advocate in his arms deal corruption case, Billy Downer.
When the trial resumed in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday, newly appointed judge Nkosinathi Chili set August 15 and 16 this year as the dates when the matter will be argued.
Zuma, in essence, is claiming he cannot be prosecuted by a man he is prosecuting.
This is a reference to his private prosecution of Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan relating to the alleged “leak” by Downer of his confidential medical records, which he says is a breach of the NPA Act.
After the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute criminal charges he laid against Downer at the Pietermaritzburg police station, he received a nolle prosequi certificate, entitling him to institute the private prosecution.
Downer and Maughan have appeared in court twice already. But they have launched court applications to set aside the summonses. These were argued last month before a full bench of three judges in the KwaZulu-Natal division. Judgment was reserved and there is no indication at this stage when it will be handed down.
Jacob Zuma launches another scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa
Whoever wins or loses, will undoubtedly take the matter on appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal and, possibly, the Constitutional Court.
Last year Zuma, in terms of a special plea, tried to oust Downer, claiming he was biased and vindictive against him.
However, this — and 13 other grounds he raised — were dismissed by then presiding judge Piet Koen.
Koen recused himself from the hearing the trial earlier this year when Zuma’s lawyers said they were intent on bringing another application to get rid of Downer.
In his ruling on the special plea, Koen said he had expressed strong views on the factual events at the heart of the private prosecution, essentially saying there was no merit to it
In his judgment, Koen dealt specifically with Zuma’s “leaking” complaint. He said:
Koen said its disclosure “at best amounted to an irregularity”.
He said the NPA Act, which bars a prosecutor from disclosing any information in his or her possession, could be unconstitutional and that it would not be unlawful for a prosecutor to deal with inquiries from the press to ensure the media was properly informed.
In recusing himself, Koen said the views he had expressed would reasonably be perceived to influence findings he would be required to make as to whether Downer should be removed.
Why Zuma got a new judge in arms deal case and what’s next
At the brief hearing before Chili on Monday, Downer said Zuma’s latest application had only been given to the state in an “incomplete form” last Thursday. The state had received the final “voluminous” application, “some 73 pages long, with volumes and volumes of annexures” on Sunday.
“We would have liked the trial to have begun today. But we have all agreed that this application needs to be dealt with properly.”
While Chili set a timetable for the further filing of papers, unlike Koen, he did not set down future dates for the continuation of the trial, as requested by Downer who wanted the last term of this year and first term of next year to be set aside “given the long delays, four years, on the roll, and unresolved”.
He said the trial should not be put on the “back burner”.
Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu said: “We are quite sympathetic to the position of the state, but it cuts both ways. If we have to reserve two terms which may or not be used, that is a serious disservice to counsel. That matter should be dealt with in due course. There are so many X factors, such as how long the judgment will be reserved for.”
He asked that Zuma be excused from the hearing of his application in August. A representative of Zuma’s co-accused, French arms company Thales, has also been excused from the hearing.
Zuma and Thales are facing charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud charges relating to the arms deal. Zuma is accused of receiving about R4m via his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik to assist Thales to secure defence contracts. Shaik was convicted in 2005 but was released on medical parole in 2009. Both have pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mbeki's criticism of Ramaphosa is commendable, but it is dripping with hypocrisy
'Happy birthday bab’wakhe' — LaConco pens sweet message for Jacob Zuma and their son Sakha
Zuma yet to file signed answering affidavit in private prosecution review
If Downer is found guilty, he must go to jail, 'finish and klaar', says Mpofu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos