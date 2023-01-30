Why Zuma got a new judge in arms deal case and what’s next
High court judge Piet Koen on Monday recused himself from the trial
30 January 2023 - 19:42 By TANIA BROUGHTON
The implications and the impact of former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer — the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s trial related to the arms deal — were “unique and novel” and needed to be considered very carefully and dispassionately...
