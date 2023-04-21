Save money by ensuring your home and car insurance plan is up to date

Did you know that many South Africans are underinsured? After buying insurance for their car and home, most people tend to forget about it, but it's important to review your insurance plan regularly to ensure it's still suitable to your needs.

Building insurance for your home

Home insurance is not only about the things inside your home, it's also about the structure. With frequent power outages in SA, which can trigger short circuits when the power returns and possibly cause a fire, it's important that you're adequately covered.

Discovery Insure covers accidental damage and damage caused by power surges, fire and extreme weather conditions such as hail and flooding.

Having building insurance ensures that you're covered for all repairs or replacements, giving you peace of mind and financial security for your most valuable asset.

Here are some benefits, tools and services you'll access with building insurance from Discovery Insure:

You pay no excess for weather-related or malicious damage claims with a Discovery Classic or Purple Plan.

You pay no excess if you are 55 years or older.

You can adjust your excess based on your needs.

The home assist benefit gives you access to emergency electricity, plumbing and locksmith services.

All plans include power surge cover up to the sum insured.

If you add home insurance (building or household contents) of more than R250,000 to your Discovery Insure Plan, you could double your fuel cashback percentage with Vitality Drive on your car insurance cover.

Car warranty for mechanical breakdowns and electrical failures

Standard car insurance plans on the market don't cover mechanical breakdowns or electrical failures — this is where a warranty plan comes in.

Discovery Insure's vehicle warranty provides comprehensive cover for 36 of your car's critical components, including the engine, cambelt, gearbox, GPS navigation system and turbo.

Get up to 100% off your yearly servicing and maintenance costs

The Vitality Drive programme is the first to offer a telematics-based vehicle warranty. You can get up to 50% off your yearly servicing and maintenance costs, limited to R5,000 spend a service, if you service your car at any Motus network or Bosch dealership. With over 270 dealerships in SA, servicing your car has never been easier or more convenient.

To qualify for vehicle warranty, your car must:

Have comprehensive vehicle insurance with Discovery Insure

Be less than 10 years old

Have driven less than 250,000km; and

Have an up-to-date service history

Reviewing your insurance cover can save you money and give you peace of mind. Speak to your adviser or call 086-075-1751 to inquire about building insurance and Discovery Insure's vehicle warranty today.

