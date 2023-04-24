Among reasons given to NGOs for non-approval of their funding applications or cuts in their allocations, the department said the work done by the NGOs didn't align with the priorities of the Gauteng government.
'Don't panic' — Lesufi to NGOs whose funding has been slashed
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the work of NGOs will not be hampered and promises to stop budget cuts
Image: Gill Gifford
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has vowed to stop budget cuts for NGOs, saying there has been a “misunderstanding”.
Earlier this month, NGOs in Gauteng were sent letters by the department of social development, stating the budget cuts, with some slashed by as much as 61%.
Some of the NGOs' funding applications were declined, meaning they would not be funded by the department for this financial year.
Speaking on Radio 702 on Monday, Lesufi said he would not allow the cuts to proceed and assured NGOs the issue would be resolved soon.
“I've contacted the accounting officer and the MEC [for social development] to put a stop to that decision until this matter is resolved. I'm meeting them tomorrow [Tuesday].
“I know the MEC and the accounting officer are trying to convene an urgent meeting with the NGOs to clarify this misunderstanding. I feel there is a serious misunderstanding,” he said.
Among reasons given to NGOs for non-approval of their funding applications or cuts in their allocations, the department said the work done by the NGOs didn't align with the priorities of the Gauteng government.
NGOs were also told funding is being redirected to priorities outlined by Lesufi during the state of the province address, which includes drug rehabilitation.
Lesufi, however, rubbished this reasoning, saying allocations for the projects didn't come from the department but from the National Treasury.
“I want to put my head on the block that these [budget] cuts will not proceed. Officials must know I have taken that decision.”
NGOs had an important role to play, he said. They supported government through their work and should not be anxious about funding.
“The brilliant work by NGOs must be supported and celebrated — not sabotaged.
“That is a crucial sector that I come from. I am what I am today because of that sector and I will be the last person to harm or tamper with it.
“I'm hurt and disappointed that the poor must justify their existence and why they must be supported. Don't panic on this matter. We appreciate you,” Lesufi said.
