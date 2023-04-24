South Africa

'Don't panic' — Lesufi to NGOs whose funding has been slashed

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the work of NGOs will not be hampered and promises to stop budget cuts

24 April 2023 - 12:17
NGO workers picket against the new department of social development budget allocations that have led to the slashing of funds for vulnerable children, the elderly, HIV work, the disabled and others. File photo.
NGO workers picket against the new department of social development budget allocations that have led to the slashing of funds for vulnerable children, the elderly, HIV work, the disabled and others. File photo.
Image: Gill Gifford

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has vowed to stop budget cuts for NGOs, saying there has been a “misunderstanding”. 

Earlier this month, NGOs in Gauteng were sent letters by the department of social development, stating the budget cuts, with some slashed by as much as 61%. 

Some of the NGOs' funding applications were declined, meaning they would not be funded by the department for this financial year. 

Speaking on Radio 702 on Monday, Lesufi said he would not allow the cuts to proceed and assured NGOs the issue would be resolved soon. 

“I've contacted the accounting officer and the MEC [for social development] to put a stop to that decision until this matter is resolved. I'm meeting them tomorrow [Tuesday].  

“I know the MEC and the accounting officer are trying to convene an urgent meeting with the NGOs to clarify this misunderstanding. I feel there is a serious misunderstanding,” he said.

Social development budget restructure pain to hit thousands, say NGOs

More money for drug rehab, while funds for children, the elderly, the disabled and those living with HIV to be slashed
News
1 week ago

Among reasons given to NGOs for non-approval of their funding applications or cuts in their allocations, the department said the work done by the NGOs didn't align with the priorities of the Gauteng government. 

NGOs were also told funding is being redirected to priorities outlined by Lesufi during the state of the province address, which includes drug rehabilitation.  

Lesufi, however, rubbished this reasoning, saying allocations for the projects didn't come from the department but from the National Treasury. 

“I want to put my head on the block that these [budget] cuts will not proceed. Officials must know I have taken that decision.” 

NGOs had an important role to play, he said. They supported government through their work and should not be anxious about funding. 

“The brilliant work by NGOs must be supported and celebrated — not sabotaged. 

“That is a crucial sector that I come from. I am what I am today because of that sector and I will be the last person to harm or tamper with it.  

“I'm hurt and disappointed that the poor must justify their existence and why they must be supported. Don't panic on this matter. We appreciate you,” Lesufi said.  

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Donors duped as non-profits get rich from poverty

Large sections of the NPO sector are run by corrupt opportunists using donor funds for their personal gain, writes Jill Carolissen
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Lesufi visits families of boys whose mutilated bodies were found in Soweto

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is trying to establish why two boys, aged five and six, were found murdered in Soweto.
News
3 days ago

Gauteng health department 'studying court order' on free healthcare for migrant mothers

Public interest law centre Section27 says the court order affirming an already existing law that entitles migrant mothers free access to healthcare ...
News
5 days ago

Integrated public transport plan for Gauteng expected next year

The Gauteng Transport Authority (TAG) has started work on developing an integrated transport plan aimed at linking the sector in the province
News
3 weeks ago

R35bn township procurement plan doomed to fail

A bold target set by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to divert 60% of the province’s procurement budget – R35bn – to township businesses is set to ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Social development budget restructure pain to hit thousands, say NGOs News

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident South Africa
  3. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  4. Want to blindside your ex during a divorce like Hakimi? Here's what the law says South Africa
  5. 'It hurts that my son was burnt in that cell' — body found in Bester's cell ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...