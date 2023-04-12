Social development budget restructure pain to hit thousands, say NGOs
More money for drug rehab, while funds for children, the elderly, the disabled and those living with HIV to be slashed
12 April 2023 - 21:14 By GILL GIFFORD
Thousands of people dependent on NGO services, abused and vulnerable children in care, HIV services and social worker salaries in Gauteng are all about to take a hit due the provincial department of social development’s newly restructured budget...
