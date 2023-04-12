News

Social development budget restructure pain to hit thousands, say NGOs

More money for drug rehab, while funds for children, the elderly, the disabled and those living with HIV to be slashed

12 April 2023 - 21:14 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Thousands of people dependent on NGO services, abused and vulnerable children in care, HIV services and social worker salaries in Gauteng are all about to take a hit due the provincial department of social development’s newly restructured budget...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. DA says its government won't discard grants but warns it's 'unsustainable for ... Politics
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cut benefits of leaders who don’t deliver Opinion
  3. Half of South Africa's population are 100% dependent on state welfare Politics
  4. MIKE SILUMA | Leaders who live in a parallel universe Insight
  5. Budget 2023: an overview South Africa

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Fort Hare employees arrested for colleagues’ murders News
  3. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  4. Family faces eviction from Franschhoek farm, their home for three generations News
  5. WATCH | More than 70 couples tie the knot in mass ceremony at IPHC church News

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out