Due to a slight improvement in available generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 4 daily until further notice.
The power cuts are envisaged to be at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am. Stage 3 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, Eskom said.
This comes as Eskom is battling to generate sufficient electricity to meet South Africa's needs, which saw a recent bout of outages at stage 6.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding to move between stages 3-4, for now
Image: 123rf/Jacques Jacobsz
TimesLIVE
