A 37-year-old man who accidentally shot dead his seven-month-old son with a pellet gun at their home in Maololo, GaMashabela village in Limpopo, was arrested on Sunday.
Police attended the complaint after the child's parents rushed him to the local clinic where he was certified dead after he suffered a wound to the chest.
“Both parents were interviewed and it was revealed that the child's father was hunting for birds with a pellet gun next to their home when the child was accidentally shot,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said the man was arrested and charged with murder. Police have confiscated the pellet gun.
An investigation is under way.
Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged people “to practice safety at all times when handling these types of weapons”.
The suspect will appear in the Nebo magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Father kills 7-month-old son in pellet gun accident
Image: Gareth Wilson
A 37-year-old man who accidentally shot dead his seven-month-old son with a pellet gun at their home in Maololo, GaMashabela village in Limpopo, was arrested on Sunday.
Police attended the complaint after the child's parents rushed him to the local clinic where he was certified dead after he suffered a wound to the chest.
“Both parents were interviewed and it was revealed that the child's father was hunting for birds with a pellet gun next to their home when the child was accidentally shot,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said the man was arrested and charged with murder. Police have confiscated the pellet gun.
An investigation is under way.
Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged people “to practice safety at all times when handling these types of weapons”.
The suspect will appear in the Nebo magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Three suspects behind bars after woman allegedly gang raped
Man and woman shot dead in car outside Limpopo restaurant
More must be done to protect our children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos