South Africa

Joburg Water completes repairs, supply to several suburbs due to come back online

25 April 2023 - 11:37
Johannesburg Water has restored the supply after a 24-hour outage in several suburbs. Stock photo.
Johannesburg Water has restored the supply after a 24-hour outage in several suburbs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Water will be restored to several Johannesburg suburbs on Tuesday after a 24-hour outage due to a fault.

Johannesburg Water said an outlet at Kensington B reservoir was isolated to allow for the network to drain and the team to complete repairs to the burst pipe in Ferndale.

Affected areas include parts of Bryanbrink, Ferndale, Strijdom Park, Bryanston Ext 3, Summit, Malanshof, Ruiterhof and Meadowhurst.

“Major burst at the corner of Bond Street and Elgin Avenue in Ferndale. Repairs were completed late last night. Teams have opened valves as well at the outlet of Kensington B reservoir.

“Customers in high-lying areas may experience low pressure/no water as the system recovers,” said Johannesburg Water.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Thapelo Amad resigns as Joburg mayor

Thapelo Amad has stepped down as City of Johannesburg mayor.
News
18 hours ago

Tshwane working to restore water in Pretoria East

Tshwane MMC for utilities and regional operations and coordination Themba Fosi says the city is working to restore water supply to the last areas in ...
News
22 hours ago

Eskom seeking renewable energy solutions to keep water pumps running

Eskom is considering renewable energy solutions and load-shedding exemptions to keep water pumps going during power cuts.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  3. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  4. It's raining high-speed golf balls in Observatory and residents are not ... News
  5. Revamps, helicopters, cars and VIPs: Inside UAE delegation's Eastern Cape visit News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...