Tshwane working to restore water in Pretoria East

Tshwane MMC for utilities and regional operations and coordination Themba Fosi says the city is working to restore water supply to the last remaining areas in Pretoria East affected by the outage caused by Rand Water's power supply failure.
“I have been on-site at reservoirs and pump stations with officials and affected community members.
"As of this morning, I can confirm almost all areas have water restored and our reservoirs have sufficient supply to maintain provision to most areas. However, we are aware of a few remaining estates that continue to experience water challenges, and we are working with management and ward councillors to resolve these,” he said.
Fosi said the extended outage was unprecedented as they had never had a situation where the supply from Rand Water was completely shut down for more than three days.
“Previously we have had partial supply issues or supply outages had been shorter. While we continue to work with Mooikloof Estate, Tygervalley Country Estate and Leeuwenhof Estate to restore water to these areas, we are also focusing on taking actiono prepare for and hopefully mitigate or prevent future outages.”
Fosi said the city was looking at the functioning of pump stations in Mooikloof and Carina to boost the resilience of their system.
He said where a fix was needed, "we are prioritising that".
“Where an upgrade is needed, we are looking at securing the budget to enable such. Within our system, we are looking at areas we can strengthen to maximise our ability to use the existing supply we have.
"The reality is that most of Tshwane’s water is supplied by Rand Water, and we are looking to strengthen our relationship and communication with them. We need an open and transparent line of active communication so we can best respond to any future challenges,” he said.
Fosi said he met water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo last Friday on-site at Rand Water’s reservoirs to sensitise national government about the situation.
He said he had organised a meeting for Tuesday morning with Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink and Rand Water CEO Sipho Masai and his management team.
“It is critical for the new administration under our executive mayor to have a close working relationship with Rand Water. We appreciate the opportunity to build this relationship to best protect Tshwane residents’ interests moving forward.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Tshwane working to restore water in Pretoria East
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Tshwane MMC for utilities and regional operations and coordination Themba Fosi says the city is working to restore water supply to the last remaining areas in Pretoria East affected by the outage caused by Rand Water's power supply failure.
“I have been on-site at reservoirs and pump stations with officials and affected community members.
"As of this morning, I can confirm almost all areas have water restored and our reservoirs have sufficient supply to maintain provision to most areas. However, we are aware of a few remaining estates that continue to experience water challenges, and we are working with management and ward councillors to resolve these,” he said.
Fosi said the extended outage was unprecedented as they had never had a situation where the supply from Rand Water was completely shut down for more than three days.
“Previously we have had partial supply issues or supply outages had been shorter. While we continue to work with Mooikloof Estate, Tygervalley Country Estate and Leeuwenhof Estate to restore water to these areas, we are also focusing on taking actiono prepare for and hopefully mitigate or prevent future outages.”
Fosi said the city was looking at the functioning of pump stations in Mooikloof and Carina to boost the resilience of their system.
He said where a fix was needed, "we are prioritising that".
“Where an upgrade is needed, we are looking at securing the budget to enable such. Within our system, we are looking at areas we can strengthen to maximise our ability to use the existing supply we have.
"The reality is that most of Tshwane’s water is supplied by Rand Water, and we are looking to strengthen our relationship and communication with them. We need an open and transparent line of active communication so we can best respond to any future challenges,” he said.
Fosi said he met water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo last Friday on-site at Rand Water’s reservoirs to sensitise national government about the situation.
He said he had organised a meeting for Tuesday morning with Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink and Rand Water CEO Sipho Masai and his management team.
“It is critical for the new administration under our executive mayor to have a close working relationship with Rand Water. We appreciate the opportunity to build this relationship to best protect Tshwane residents’ interests moving forward.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Parts of Tshwane still affected by Rand Water power supply failure
Refugees camping outside UNHRC offices in Pretoria evicted, eight arrested
Will Tshwane be placed under administration again? Expert says it’s unlikely
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos