Thapelo Amad resigns as Joburg mayor

24 April 2023 - 20:56
Thapelo Amad resigns as Joburg mayor. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Thapelo Amad has stepped down as City of Johannesburg mayor.

Amad was facing a motion of no confidence together with speaker Colleen Makhubele, set for Tuesday

ActionSA has welcomed the resignation. “We welcome the overdue resignation of the ANC-EFF’s puppet mayor, Thapelo Amad, ahead of our motion of no confidence in him tomorrow. We hope his resignation opens the door for a stable coalition that can oust the ANC-EFF in Johannesburg,” it said.

The motion, brought by Action SA and the DA, were tabled in the programming committee on Friday and have successfully made it to the council agenda.

This after the last attempt at tabling the proposed motions on Tuesday failed after a no-show by ANC/EFF councillors, resulting in the meeting not being able to proceed without a quorum.

ActionSA City of Johannesburg caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said Amad “ran away at night” to avoid removal by a successful motion of no confidence.

“His resignation is due to the direct and ongoing pressure from ActionSA. He did not resign voluntarily as mentioned in his resignation address.”

He said ActionSA was firm in their belief that the people of Johannesburg voted for change in the 2021 municipal elections by drastically reducing the ANC’s majority, and the mayor, speaker and other office-bearers’ elections were due to backdoor dealings by ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and the EFF.

