A woman reported missing in Cape Town at the beginning of the week has been found safe, police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
Julie Goodness, an American who has lived in the city for several years and enjoys trail-running and hiking, was reported missing on Monday after failing to return from a walk. She was last seen heading towards Table Mountain.
The circumstances surrounding her two-day absence are unclear.
“Julie Goodness has been found safe and reunited with family and friends earlier today,” police said in a brief statement.
City of Cape Town ward councillor Nicola Jowell shared a statement from the family in a post on Facebook: “We’re all so happy and relieved that our Julie has been found safe. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everybody involved in ensuring that she was found and brought to safety, and finally just to stress that this has been a very difficult time.”
The family appealed for privacy.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town woman found safe two days after going missing
Image: Julie Goodness/Facebook
TimesLIVE
