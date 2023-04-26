One of South Africa's largest food companies has silently changed the look of its popular Liqui Fruit juice, and many are not impressed.
This week, Pioneer Foods' Liqui Fruit trended on social media for changes to its packaging design, from a vibrant and colourful design to a simple toned-down look with less colour.
The new design has large white spaces in the middle, the opposite of the colourful fruit- filled design of old.
TimesLIVE spotted the new packaging on cranberry flavour Liqui Fruit cartons, with one social media outlet snapping a picture of it on the orange flavour.
There was not much social media marketing from the food company announcing the changes before the juice reached stores.
Taking to social media, some were shocked with the change, while others jokingly called for a “family meeting” with the company to explain the thoughts behind the redesign.
Here's what others had to say:
'Haaibo, haaibo!' - Tweeps want a family meeting after Liqui Fruit changes its look
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
