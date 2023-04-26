Solar panels have been in the spotlight recently as businesses and residents look for alternative power during load-shedding.
Earlier this month, the Cape Town municipality announced its plans to invest millions in independent power suppliers.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality would issue a 500MW energy tender to alleviate the effects of load-shedding.
“Cape Town’s biggest power purchase tender — of 500MW — will be issued for competitive proposals on April 6. We encourage the market to take note and participate.”
Speaking at the fifth SA Investment Conference this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would be investing in wind and solar energy.
“We recently released a request for proposals for over 500MW of battery storage and will soon open further bid windows for wind and solar, battery storage and gas power,” said Ramaphosa.
Scammers try to hijack government’s solar power projects
Image: Gosolr
As municipalities and residents attempt to avoid load-shedding by buying solar panels, scammers are moving into the market to defraud victims.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena recently warned that scammers were advertising a fake tender bid for solar panels, using City Power’s name.
Mangena said there was a fake email claiming to be from City Power requesting businesses for quotations (RFQs) for provision of materials in a solar panel project. Mangena said the email was sent to some of the entity’s legitimate suppliers and business partners.
“These scammers are inviting tender bidders to appoint a service provider to supply and deliver Karra 240 Watt PV solar panels for City Power,” he said.
Image: City Power
The entity has various tender bid invitations, but Mangena said this was not one of them.
“We have noticed that there are opportunistic scammers who are trying to use this legitimate process to lure unsuspecting bidders. This modus operandi is the complete opposite of how City Power works.
“All our tenders are advertised on www.etenders.gov.za or on our website www.citypower.co.za.
“City Power urges businesses and residents to verify the legitimacy of tender adverts to the Tender Advice Centre on 011-490-7000,” Mangena said.
Inside the City of Cape Town's ‘biggest’ tender to get itself out the dark
