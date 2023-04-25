Police sergeant, two others in court for kidnapping, assault and robbery

A 45-year-old police sergeant, her 28-year-old husband and his 28-year-old friend appeared in the Modimolle magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, pointing a firearm, assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm and robbery.

Police said Sgt Moseki Mokgaetji Francina, her husband Banele Gama and Makutu Mdutuzi were charged for incidents that happened between April 8 and 11 this year.

“It is alleged that Gama hired a man who lives in Modimolle to sell dagga on his behalf. It is further reported that on April 8, the suspects had a heated argument with the victim, resulting in him being assaulted and robbed of his cash,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

The argument was over the share of the cash from the sale of the dagga allegedly sold by the victim. The man was allegedly assaulted and kidnapped for failing to hand over the money to the bosses.

“It is further alleged that, while the 28-year-old husband of the female sergeant was still with the victim, the wife arrived at the RDP house in Modimolle driving her private motor vehicle and dressed in full uniform while in possession of petrol and threatened to burn or shoot the victim with a firearm.

“The two forcibly took the victim to an RDP house in Mookgophong at Extension 8 where they locked him up against his will. The victim, however, managed the sneak out and reported the matter to police,” he said.

Gama was arrested last Thursday and was joined by his wife and Mdutuzi this week.

Ledwaba said Gama and Mdutuzi were remanded in custody while the police officer was released on a warning on Tuesday.

They will appear again on May 5.

TimesLIVE

