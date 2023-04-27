South Africa

Several injured in multiple-vehicle accident near Mariannhill toll plaza

27 April 2023 - 16:46
Emergency services were at the scene of a multiple-vehicle pile-up near the Mariannhill toll plaza on Thursday.
Emergency services were at the scene of a multiple-vehicle pile-up near the Mariannhill toll plaza on Thursday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Several people have been injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the Durban-bound lanes of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. 

ALS Paramedics said the accident took place just before the Mariannhill toll plaza on Thursday as holidaymakers visit KwaZulu-Natal for the long weekend, which includes Freedom Day on Thursday and Workers' Day on Monday.

“Paramedics found total carnage as paramedics found four vehicles and one truck were involved in the collision. Vehicles were scattered all over the highway,” said ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

He said five patients who sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate were stabilised and transported to hospital.

The accident comes after six people died recently in a horrific pile-up on the N3 near Hilton involving five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Grade 5 pupil killed, 80 others injured in bus crash en route from sports trip

A grade 5 pupil was killed and 80 pupils were injured in a road accident when the bus they were travelling in from a sports event lost control in ...
News
3 days ago

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident

The condition of former justice of the Constitutional Court, Yvonne Mokgoro, who was hospitalised after a car accident three weeks ago, has ...
News
4 days ago

Priest’s tragic task after N3 Easter pile-up

Fog, big trucks and heavy traffic combine in fatal KZN highway cocktail
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  2. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  3. Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police South Africa
  4. Family member one of the suspects arrested over murders of Soweto boys: police ... South Africa
  5. Woman and her partner arrested over Soweto boys' murders South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...