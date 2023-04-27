Several people have been injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the Durban-bound lanes of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.
ALS Paramedics said the accident took place just before the Mariannhill toll plaza on Thursday as holidaymakers visit KwaZulu-Natal for the long weekend, which includes Freedom Day on Thursday and Workers' Day on Monday.
“Paramedics found total carnage as paramedics found four vehicles and one truck were involved in the collision. Vehicles were scattered all over the highway,” said ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
He said five patients who sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate were stabilised and transported to hospital.
The accident comes after six people died recently in a horrific pile-up on the N3 near Hilton involving five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Several injured in multiple-vehicle accident near Mariannhill toll plaza
Image: ALS Paramedics
Several people have been injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the Durban-bound lanes of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.
ALS Paramedics said the accident took place just before the Mariannhill toll plaza on Thursday as holidaymakers visit KwaZulu-Natal for the long weekend, which includes Freedom Day on Thursday and Workers' Day on Monday.
“Paramedics found total carnage as paramedics found four vehicles and one truck were involved in the collision. Vehicles were scattered all over the highway,” said ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
He said five patients who sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate were stabilised and transported to hospital.
The accident comes after six people died recently in a horrific pile-up on the N3 near Hilton involving five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Grade 5 pupil killed, 80 others injured in bus crash en route from sports trip
Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident
Priest’s tragic task after N3 Easter pile-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos