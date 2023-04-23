Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident
First black woman to serve on the Constitutional Court, she contributed to developing the country's legal system
23 April 2023 - 00:02
The condition of Yvonne Mokgoro, a former justice of the Constitutional Court, has deteriorated after she was injured in a car accident three weeks ago and taken to hospital in Kimberley. ..
Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident
First black woman to serve on the Constitutional Court, she contributed to developing the country's legal system
The condition of Yvonne Mokgoro, a former justice of the Constitutional Court, has deteriorated after she was injured in a car accident three weeks ago and taken to hospital in Kimberley. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos