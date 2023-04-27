'We should not stand here in shock but confront crime,' MEC tells mourners at memorial for mass shooting victims

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has expressed concern that the majority of correctional service centres are crowded with young people who commit serious crimes.
Speaking at a memorial service for members of a family killed at Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg, Khoza said it was “disappointing criminals who continue to murder innocent and defenceless people are young people”.
“As a nation, we really need to find a solution to deal with drugs in our communities. No person in his sober senses would murder so many people. These drugs make users brave and kill with so much ease,” she said.
On Friday 10 people, including eight from the same family and two visitors, were killed by two gunmen at their home in Plessislaer, Pietermaritzburg.
The attackers allegedly posed as policemen and the first person they shot was a boy who opened the door for them.
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube condemned the attack and called on police to “leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators of this horrendous act”.
One of the suspects in the mass shooting, a known criminal, was later shot dead while another suspect escaped.
Khoza said the government, together with communities, also needed to deal with the mushrooming of taverns.
“We cannot afford to have taverns in every corner of every street in our areas. Our youth are plunged into drugs. It's disappointing that after taking such drugs they end up doing wrong things, including killing and raping defenceless people,” she said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
10 KZN family members shot dead in their home in dawn ambush
She said it was “painful” some criminals are supported by families.
“There are people who feed and wash for criminals who kill innocent and defenceless people. If we were to fix the challenges we faced as the people of this country, families should stop supporting and providing for their children involved in any form of crime.”
Khoza said it is “disgusting that families of killers are often aware of the actions of their family members”, and failed to report them. She urged society to refuse to associate with criminals.
“We should not just stand here in shock, but confront the crime we face as society. The KZN government, working with uMsunduzi municipality is helping the affected families with some funeral arrangements.
“Our premier, Mrs Nomusa Dube-Ncube, made a determination that we would come closer to help the families. We have been with the family since the start and provided support, and we are going to go help to ensure that the families are laid to rest with respect.”
