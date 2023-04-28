Foods which escalated by 2% include maize meal, rice, cake flour, full cream milk, eggs, butternut, tinned fish and brown bread.
Food costs more than 10% up on a year ago
Image: Photo: 123RF/peopleimages12
A household food basket, comprising basic items, is costing South Africans more than R5,000 a month — up more than 10% than a year ago.
The latest Household Affordability Index report, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, shows food prices have increased by R461.02 (10.6%) from R4,542.93 to R5,023.95 in one year.
It tracks food price data from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
Foods which increased in price in April by 5% or more, include onions, maas, tomatoes, spinach, cabbage, green pepper, canned beans and apricot jam.
Image: Household Affordability Index
Foods which escalated by 2% include maize meal, rice, cake flour, full cream milk, eggs, butternut, tinned fish and brown bread.
“In April 2023, with 17 working days, the maximum National Minimum Wage for a general worker is R3,457.12.
“Dispersed in a worker’s family of four, the NMW is reduced to R864.28, this is below the upper-bound poverty line of R1,417 per capita per month,” the report states.
The April 2023 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four is R3,499.59.
“On our calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, puts electricity and transport, taking up 58.2% of a worker’s wage (R2,011.50/R3,457.12).
“Food is bought after money for transport and electricity has been paid for or set aside, leaving only R1,445.62 — for food and everything else.
“In April 2023, workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 58.7%. In this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for their family.”
