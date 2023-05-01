An Eastern Cape police station commander has been arrested for the murder of a man he allegedly accused of breaking into his house.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the policeman was arrested on Saturday.
“A 42-year-old SA Police Service captain was arrested by Ipid Investigators after he allegedly killed a 33-year-old male he accused of having broken into his house and stolen a laptop and a cellphone,” he said.
Raburabu said the incident took place in Lingelitsha township in Berlin, Eastern Cape.
“The captain, allegedly assisted by several local community police forum members, rounded up some alleged suspects and allegedly assaulted them. After the deceased succumbed to the injuries, his body was dumped on a public road,” said Raburabu.
He said the policeman would appear in the Berlin magistrate’s court soon.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Eastern Cape station commander arrested for murder of housebreaking suspect
Image: Gareth Wilson
An Eastern Cape police station commander has been arrested for the murder of a man he allegedly accused of breaking into his house.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the policeman was arrested on Saturday.
“A 42-year-old SA Police Service captain was arrested by Ipid Investigators after he allegedly killed a 33-year-old male he accused of having broken into his house and stolen a laptop and a cellphone,” he said.
Raburabu said the incident took place in Lingelitsha township in Berlin, Eastern Cape.
“The captain, allegedly assisted by several local community police forum members, rounded up some alleged suspects and allegedly assaulted them. After the deceased succumbed to the injuries, his body was dumped on a public road,” said Raburabu.
He said the policeman would appear in the Berlin magistrate’s court soon.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Former crime intelligence police officer convicted of girlfriend’s murder
Police sergeant, two others in court for kidnapping, assault and robbery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos