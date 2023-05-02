Makhura in his testimony‚ given under oath at the time, said multiple times that he never knew patients were being sent to NGOs.
Premier’s budget committee led by Makhura made decision to terminate Life Esidimeni contract, says Qedani Mahlangu
Mahlangu says she relied on professionals employed in the department for guidance on where patients should be sent.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni inquest that a budget committee led by the then premier, David Makhura, made the decision to terminate the department’s contract with Life Esidemeni, where mental health patients were receiving care.
Mahlangu was appearing at the inquest, held at the high court in Pretoria.
WATCH | Life Esidimeni inquest - Qedani Mahlangu testifies
The inquest is to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients after being transferred to unlicensed NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.
Postmortem reports of the deceased mental health patients found that some had plastic in their stomachs, apparently from consuming it out of desperation and hunger.
On Tuesday, Mahlangu told the hearing that Makhura was part of the entire decision-making process, which was a cost-cutting measure.
‘I cried when I was appointed health MEC’: Qedani Mahlangu at Life Esidimeni inquest
“The budget committee which was led by the premier and [finance]MEC, Barbara Creecy made the decision as a cost containment measure. They said the direct savings should be directed to other pressures experienced by the department.
“At the time, the department spent between R250m and R300m annually to pay for medicolegal, which was usually not budgeted for,” Mahlangu told the hearing.
Previously, Makhura poured cold water over his knowledge of the department’s decision to terminate Life Esidemeni contracts.
In 2018, Makhura testified at the Life Esidimeni hearings that Mahlangu “misled” him and said patients were only being moved into state institutions.
Gauteng’s Makhura hits at ‘tragic and ill-fated’ transfer of mental patients to NGOs
