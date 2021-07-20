Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA’s democracy is haunted by the spectre of discarded tragedies

The inexplicable fact that, five years down the line, no-one has been charged for the Life Esidimeni tragedy is a case in point

20 July 2021 - 19:11

“As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest,” are the words, uttered in 2005 by late president Nelson Mandela, which are etched on London’s Trafalgar Square.

For decades his poignant wisdom has been quoted in school essays, painted on posters during rallies in the pursuit of equality and justice and fired up hope in communities broken down by violence and upheaval. ..

