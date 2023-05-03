South Africa

Second escaped rapist rearrested

03 May 2023 - 17:39
Rapists Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, left, and Siyabulela Khohliso have been recaptured after escaping from prison on Freedom Day.
Rapists Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, left, and Siyabulela Khohliso have been recaptured after escaping from prison on Freedom Day.
Image: Supplied

The second rapist who escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, Freedom Day, has been rearrested. 

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Athini Nothi Mzingelwa was rearrested on Wednesday after escaping with Siyabulela Khohliso on April 27.

“The rearrest was effected at about 11am at Mthatha General Hospital.

“Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has applauded the assistance of community members who often provide the department of correctional services with useful leads during manhunts. Such was the case again in recapturing Mzingelwa,” Nxumalo said. 

Mzingelwa will join Khohliso in facing new charges of escaping from custody, he added.

Khohliso, who is serving 10 years for rape, was caught on Monday night in the Libode area, while Mzingelwa is serving an eight-year sentence for the crime. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cele looking for ‘sharks, not small fish’ who helped Thabo Bester escape

Police minister Bheki Cele says police are close to finding the “sharks” who helped convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escape from the ...
News
10 hours ago

Escaped convicted rapist caught while another at large in EC

An escaped convicted rapist has been caught and rearrested while another rapist remains at large after escaping from a prison in the Eastern Cape ...
News
1 day ago

Ronald Lamola confirms notice of termination of Mangaung prison contract

The department of correctional services has served a 90-day notice to terminate the controversial private-public partnership at Mangaung Correctional ...
News
1 day ago

Have you seen these men? Two rapists escape from Eastern Cape prison on Freedom Day

Siyabulela Khohliso, serving a 10-year sentence for rape, and Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, serving eight years for rape, are on the run after escaping ...
News
5 days ago

Lamola unimpressed with late warders during unplanned Freedom Day prison visit

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola was unimpressed when he found about a quarter of warders at a Johannesburg prison arrived ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Escaped convicted rapist caught while another at large in EC South Africa
  2. Have you seen these men? Two rapists escape from Eastern Cape prison on Freedom ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart South Africa
  4. Murder charge dropped in Thabo Bester and co-accused's saga South Africa
  5. More arrests in Thabo Bester prison escape case South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York