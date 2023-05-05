South Africa

G4S vows ‘orderly transition’ as it cuts ties with correctional services

05 May 2023 - 07:31
Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. File photo.
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images

Security company G4S says it will no longer invest in correctional services in South Africa.

This comes after the department of correctional services (DCS) served a 90-day notice to terminate the controversial private-public partnership at Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in the wake of inmate Thabo Bester’s escape.

The “Facebook” rapist and murderer escaped from the prison in May 2022 after faking his death.

The deal with G4S cost R7.7bn between 2001 and the 2021/2022 financial year, with the department paying R45m a month for the contract.

In a statement, G4S noted the decision to terminate its contract, which it held since 2000.

“G4S notes the department of correctional services has issued a notice of termination to Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC), a private company that has held the contract to manage the Mangaung Correctional Centre since 2000.

“Over the past 22 years, the correctional centre has had a strong track record and has been recognised as a well-run centre by a number of independent oversight bodies including the Human Rights Commission and the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services which, in October 2022, assigned it the highest possible rating for a correctional centre,” it said.

The company said it will continue to co-operate with the department and will ensure there is an orderly transition of services.

“G4S holds a non-controlling minority investment in BCC and on November 22 2019 announced that upon the expiry of BCC’s contract to manage the centre, G4S would no longer be investing in correctional services in South Africa. G4S is committed to investment in South Africa but it remains G4S’s firm intention to discontinue all investment in correctional services in South Africa.

“The company will continue to co-operate with BCC and DCS and will seek to agree an orderly transition of services when BCC’s contract to manage MCC comes to an end.”

