Two officials who were promised R2.5m each to assist Bester escape only received R80,000
The two shortchanged officials were tasked with disconnecting the prison cameras and recording system
03 May 2023 - 20:53
Senohe Matsoara, a former G4S prison warden, and Teboho Lipholo, a suspended CCTV technician, were allegedly paid R80,000 to help Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year...
Two officials who were promised R2.5m each to assist Bester escape only received R80,000
The two shortchanged officials were tasked with disconnecting the prison cameras and recording system
Senohe Matsoara, a former G4S prison warden, and Teboho Lipholo, a suspended CCTV technician, were allegedly paid R80,000 to help Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos