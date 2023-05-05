POLL | Do you care about King Charles III’s coronation and will you watch?

South Africa

The coronation of King Charles III will be on May 6.
Image: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The UK's King Charles III will be officially crowned king on Saturday.

According to CNN, the ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Westminster Abbey in London.   

Charles became king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 last September. He takes over from his mother at age 74 after she spent 70 years on the throne.

Speaking to CBC news about preparation of the ceremony, Charles’ sister Princess Anne  said her brother has been waiting for this moment. 

“We have been lucky. My mother was the queen for a long time and though you know this might happen, you do not really think about it much. For my brother, this is something he has been waiting for and he probably spent more time thinking about it,” she said. 

The royal family has been in the news after a spat with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Some people are looking forward to the coronation to see how the reception would be with Harry attending without his wife. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced he would not attend the coronation because he would be at a summit in Bujumbura, Burundi.

