South Africa

Hawks to exhume body of apartheid-era activist for investigations

The activist who died in 1976 strongly opposed the independence of the Transkei homeland.

10 May 2023 - 08:12
The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have applied to exhume the body of late anti-apartheid activist Thola Mosala. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

The body of a political activist and leader of a minority group in the former Transkei will be exhumed in the coming weeks as part of investigating his death.

Thola Mosala, the Sotho Minority Group leader, died under mysterious circumstances while in custody in 1976.

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape will exhume the body in the next three weeks.

The Hawks’ East London-based crimes against the state (CATS) unit will exhume the body from Menjini cemetery at Black Diamond in Matatiele close to the KwaZulu-Natal border.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the exhumation is expected to assist investigations into the death of the late activist.

“The CATS, in speeding up the investigations into the death of Mosala, who was detained on August 31 1976, applied for the exhumation of the body,” said Mgolodela.

Mosala was detained together with chief Neo Sibi.

The activist opposed the independence of the Transkei homeland and was held at Butterworth prison for 87 days under the Transkei proclamation R.400.

Mosala died on November 26 1976 and, according to the Transkei authorities, his death was caused by internal bleeding due to a gastric ulcer.

“[The exhumation] is likely to take place in 21 days,” said Mgolodela.

