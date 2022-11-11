South Africa

Child’s body exhumed after ‘illegal’ burial at KZN family home

11 November 2022 - 09:17
The body of a KwaZulu-Natal boy has been exhumed from the grounds of his family home. Stock photo.
The body of a KwaZulu-Natal boy has been exhumed from the grounds of his family home. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

The body of a 12-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy was exhumed by authorities on Thursday  after he was allegedly illegally buried at his home.

According to the provincial social development department the child died last Saturday and was buried at his Coffee Farm home in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, on Sunday.

The community had alerted social development deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu about the burial of the boy, who had cerebral palsy.

MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the death was not reported to the relevant authorities and no certificate was issued.

“Community members raised the alarm with the deputy minister, which prompted her to travel to the province and make arrangements that the exhumation process be done,” she said. “It is alleged the boy passed away last Saturday after falling ill for three days, but he never received medical attention. The deceased resided with his stepmother and father.”

Bokgabo Poo, 4, buried at emotional funeral in Ekurhuleni

There wasn't a dry eye in the tent where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to four-year-old Bokgabo Poo in Wattville, ...
News
3 days ago

Khoza said she was concerned that despite the family noticing the child’s condition had deteriorated, they apparently did not seek medical help.

“We are hurt by this matter. The child was known to the department and had previously received a grant. The child was often attended to by the local service office. We would have expected the family would inform us about his situation.”

The quick burial raised concerns, she said.

“We hope that since the body has been exhumed a postmortem will be conducted and light will be shed on what led to the child’s death.

“No person should be buried without his or her passing being registered with home affairs. We are happy the child will be given a decent send-off.”

The body was taken to the Pinetown mortuary.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mother arrested after 'killing four children with sledgehammer'

The 32-year-old woman was found in a rondavel with the deceased.
News
1 day ago

Two killed at Umhlanga mall after ex-boyfriend 'stalks and threatens woman'

Grieving mom shares on social media how the accounting honours graduate had to seek a protection order and, despite this, was allegedly shot dead by ...
News
3 days ago

Tears for 10-year-old Phoenix girl found hanging from rafter

Dozens of grade five pupils are baffled by the loss of a classmate and bid farewell at a memorial as part of the school’s effort to help them grieve
News
1 week ago

Heartbreak as missing KZN biker is found dead

An intensive search for a missing KwaZulu-Natal north coast biker has ended in heartbreak for his loved ones.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  2. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  4. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe