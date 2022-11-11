The body of a 12-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy was exhumed by authorities on Thursday after he was allegedly illegally buried at his home.
According to the provincial social development department the child died last Saturday and was buried at his Coffee Farm home in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, on Sunday.
The community had alerted social development deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu about the burial of the boy, who had cerebral palsy.
MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the death was not reported to the relevant authorities and no certificate was issued.
“Community members raised the alarm with the deputy minister, which prompted her to travel to the province and make arrangements that the exhumation process be done,” she said. “It is alleged the boy passed away last Saturday after falling ill for three days, but he never received medical attention. The deceased resided with his stepmother and father.”
Child’s body exhumed after ‘illegal’ burial at KZN family home
Khoza said she was concerned that despite the family noticing the child’s condition had deteriorated, they apparently did not seek medical help.
“We are hurt by this matter. The child was known to the department and had previously received a grant. The child was often attended to by the local service office. We would have expected the family would inform us about his situation.”
The quick burial raised concerns, she said.
“We hope that since the body has been exhumed a postmortem will be conducted and light will be shed on what led to the child’s death.
“No person should be buried without his or her passing being registered with home affairs. We are happy the child will be given a decent send-off.”
The body was taken to the Pinetown mortuary.
