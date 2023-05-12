Maimane said Build One SA will approached every organisation that welcomed the judgment, including trade unions the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).
“Additionally, we appeal to those inside the ANC and government who do not agree with Gordhan’s approach to speak up and sign the petition,” said Maimane.
“Minister Gordhan, we wish to remind you that every death at a hospital without power, every crime that cannot be reported or investigated due to load-shedding, and every child’s education that is affected by classrooms in darkness, is on his hands”
“What we are witnessing is a gross violation of human rights, not only in the health, educational and security sectors, but across all spheres of society. We call on South Africans to stand up and use their voices to end this abuse at the hands of the government.”
Maimane launches petition against Gordhan's load-shedding exemption appeal
Image: Supplied
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's load-shedding exemption appeal.
This week Gordhan said his department would appeal the Pretoria high court's decision to exempt schools, hospitals and police stations from load-shedding.
The interim order, which must be implemented within 60 days, says Gordhan must “take all reasonable steps to ensure there shall be sufficient supply or generation of electricity to prevent any interruption of supply as a result of load-shedding”.
Maimane called on the public, businesses and civil society to force government to comply with the court ruling.
He said the minister wants to prolong the “human catastrophe” and use public funds and taxpayers' money to do so through lawyers’ fees.
“If Gordhan and his cabinet colleagues can receive uninterrupted electricity at their luxurious homes, then there is no excuse for hospitals, schools and police stations to go without,” he said.
