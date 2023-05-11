An Eskom employee based at Tutuka power station is among five people who appeared in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday on a range of charges, including fraud.
Zandile Rosemary Ngcobo, 43, works as a procurement officer, or buyer, at the power station and appeared alongside Annemarie Stander, 55, Jessica Khubheka, 61, Solomon Twala, 59, and Nomsa Sibiya, 49.
Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the five were arrested by the serious commercial crime investigation team, based in Middelburg, for fraud, theft and money-laundering respectively.
“An investigation revealed that during 2021, Tutuka issued an order to Umnandi Conference and Catering for the purchase and delivery of two containers at the power station.
“It is alleged that the accused, as procurement officer, colluded with Umnandi Services and submitted fraudulent documents, inflating prices from R60,000 to R939,000 causing prejudice to Eskom.”
Sekgotodi said the case against the five was postponed until June 8 for the drafting of the charges.
Eskom buyer at Tutuka among five in court for alleged R900,000 fraud
