South Africa

Eskom buyer at Tutuka among five in court for alleged R900,000 fraud

11 May 2023 - 21:59
An Eskom employee is among five people nabbed for fraud. Stock image.
An Eskom employee is among five people nabbed for fraud. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

An Eskom employee based at Tutuka power station is among five people who appeared in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday on a range of charges, including fraud.

Zandile Rosemary Ngcobo, 43, works as a procurement officer, or buyer, at the power station and appeared alongside Annemarie Stander, 55, Jessica Khubheka, 61, Solomon Twala, 59, and Nomsa Sibiya, 49.

Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the five were arrested by the serious commercial crime investigation team, based in Middelburg, for fraud, theft and money-laundering respectively.

“An investigation revealed that during 2021, Tutuka issued an order to Umnandi Conference and Catering for the purchase and delivery of two containers at the power station.

“It is alleged that the accused, as procurement officer, colluded with Umnandi Services and submitted fraudulent documents, inflating prices from R60,000 to R939,000 causing prejudice to Eskom.”

Sekgotodi said the case against the five was postponed until June 8 for the drafting of the charges.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Woman and son join ex-Eskom senior buyer in the dock for R14.7m fraud

A woman and her son have joined a former Eskom senior buyer in the dock for allegedly defrauding the entity of R14.7m eight years ago.
News
1 month ago

Eskom welcomes judgment ordering employee who stole money to pay it back

Sifiso Masina was found guilty by the Kriel magistrate's court on April 26 and sentenced to eight years in prison, wholly suspended for five years, ...
News
1 week ago

NPA, SIU get order to preserve lodge, cars in R400m Eskom corruption case

The order was granted by the Pretoria high court on February 16 after allegations of unlawful activities, corruption and maladministration at the ...
News
2 months ago

Suspended Eskom employee in court for 'theft of diesel worth R500k'

A 40-year-old suspended Eskom plant operator has appeared in court for allegedly stealing diesel worth R500,000 from a power station in the Western ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  2. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa
  3. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa
  4. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa
  5. ‘He said he can’t get an erection at home but gets it when he’s outside’: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...