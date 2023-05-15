South Africa

Next state witness in Meyiwa trial wants complete media blackout

15 May 2023 - 11:13
One of the witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants media barred from proceedings.
One of the witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants media barred from proceedings.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The next state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial does not want her testimony to be broadcast and has requested that no sound or visual of her be taken.

The state is yet to introduce the witness to the Pretoria high court on Monday morning.

State prosecutor George Baloyi addressed media and other legal counsels before the proceedings, saying the witness fears her testimony will be subject to comparison and scrutiny.

According to Baloyi, the witness fears being “ridiculed”.

The media is likely to bring in its lawyers to contest the blackout. 

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

New witnesses are expected to be called in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday.
News
1 hour ago

Meyiwa's close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala have already testified.

The soccer star was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

All have pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa trial: 'There was no scuffle between Zandi and boyfriend'

Mthokozisi Thwala disputed there was a fight between Kelly Khumalo’s sister, Zandi and her boyfriend Longwe Twala on the night soccer goalkeeper ...
News
2 days ago

Witness vows to do his ‘best’ to remember the night Meyiwa was killed

A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told the court he will try to remember most of the events that transpired the night Bafana ...
News
2 days ago

I didn't see Khumalo run to bedroom on night of Meyiwa's murder: witness

Mthokozisi Thwala says he did not see Kelly Khumalo running to a bedroom on the night Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  3. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa
  4. Police minister ordered to pay Cape Town politician R300,000 for wrongful arrest South Africa
  5. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa

Latest Videos

Kenny Kunene visits 'hijacked buildings in JHB CBD
Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...