Meyiwa's close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala have already testified.
The soccer star was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
All have pleaded not guilty.
This is a developing story.
Next state witness in Meyiwa trial wants complete media blackout
The next state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial does not want her testimony to be broadcast and has requested that no sound or visual of her be taken.
The state is yet to introduce the witness to the Pretoria high court on Monday morning.
State prosecutor George Baloyi addressed media and other legal counsels before the proceedings, saying the witness fears her testimony will be subject to comparison and scrutiny.
According to Baloyi, the witness fears being “ridiculed”.
The media is likely to bring in its lawyers to contest the blackout.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues
