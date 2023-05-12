South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa trial: 'There was no scuffle between Zandi and boyfriend'

12 May 2023 - 21:29
Five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa are being tried for the 2014 crime.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Mthokozisi Thwala disputed there was a fight between Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandi and her boyfriend Longwe Twala on the night soccer goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was killed in Vosloorus.

Thwala was being cross-examined in the Pretoria high court on Friday by advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing accused number five Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, who referred to the statement of Mhlungisi Edward Hlope.  

Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala. The shooting happened at Kelly's home.

Mshololo Ntuli read from Hlope's statement. “I went back inside my car and called Tumelo Madlala on the same night, October 26 2014. I wanted to get the truth of what exactly happened, Tumelo told me that there was a fight in Kelly Khumalo’s house. Zandi was fighting with her boyfriend and Senzo Meyiwa was trying to separate the two,” the statement read.  

Mshololo asked if this ever happened.  

Thwala disputed the statement, saying had remained silent for five years and only wrote the statement in 2019.  

It might have been what they heard from Madlala and he could not speak on his behalf. But the incident did not happen, he said.  

“It never happened; in my eyes, this didn’t happen. But because the statement was made in 2019, it doesn’t come as a shock to me.”  

Mshololo then asked Thwala about the statements he made, referring to the evidence he gave during his examination-in-chief.  

Thwala agreed he had corrected some of the statements. When asked if he corrected the statement after alleged torture by the police, he replied it was before and after. 

Thwala said he had no idea what happened to the case he subsequently opened in January or February 2020.  

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without licences and possession of ammunition.  

All have pleaded not guilty.  

The trial will continue on Monday.

Witness vows to do his ‘best’ to remember the night Meyiwa was killed

A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told the court he will try to remember most of the events that transpired the night Bafana ...
News
10 hours ago

Meyiwa's friend accused of fabricating evidence as contradictions surface

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused the state's fourth witness and eyewitness to the incident, Mthokozisi Thwala, ...
News
1 day ago
