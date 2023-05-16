Judge Cassim Ismael Moosa said during sentencing that femicide was a pandemic in South Africa and the entire country laments and expresses its frustration at the scourge of gender-based violence.
“We dare not let the killers win and a society succumb to the treacherous, cowardly and debilitating logic of gender-based violence.
“Sekwanele, enough is enough,” he said.
Moosa ordered Hlabangwane to participate in long-term psychotherapy with a focus on behaviour, anger management, subsistence use and inside-orientated intervention offered by the department of correctional services.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Life sentence for Flavio Hlabangwane for murder, mutilation of cousin-turned-lover Tshepang Pitse
Image: Alaister Russell
The Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge has sentenced Flavio Hlabangwane to life imprisonment for the murder of his cousin and lover Tshepang Pitse.
Hlabangwane was found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse by the same court on January 31.
The 28-year-old confessed to killing Pitse, saying he plotted to do so after discovering she had been unfaithful to him.
He murdered and dismembered Pitse two years ago.
Hlabangwane was sentenced to 10 years for defeating the ends of justice and 15 years for violating a corpse. The two sentences will run concurrently with life imprisonment.
‘Deeply sorry’ Flavio Hlabangwane pens letter to Tshepang Pitse's family
Judge Cassim Ismael Moosa said during sentencing that femicide was a pandemic in South Africa and the entire country laments and expresses its frustration at the scourge of gender-based violence.
“We dare not let the killers win and a society succumb to the treacherous, cowardly and debilitating logic of gender-based violence.
“Sekwanele, enough is enough,” he said.
Moosa ordered Hlabangwane to participate in long-term psychotherapy with a focus on behaviour, anger management, subsistence use and inside-orientated intervention offered by the department of correctional services.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Tshepang Pitse’s dad calls for life imprisonment for her cousin, lover and killer, Flavio Hlabangwane
Longer, painful wait for justice for Tshepang Pitse's family as matter delayed again
Murderer Flavio Hlabangwane to wait another month to learn his fate
‘Where’s the rest of her body?’ Tshepang Pitse’s family asks Flavio Hlabangwane after his conviction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos