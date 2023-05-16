South Africa

Life sentence for Flavio Hlabangwane for murder, mutilation of cousin-turned-lover Tshepang Pitse

16 May 2023 - 14:34
Flavio Hlabangwane has been sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of Tshepang Pitse.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge has sentenced Flavio Hlabangwane to life imprisonment for the murder of his cousin and lover Tshepang Pitse.  

Hlabangwane was found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse by the same court on January 31. 

The 28-year-old confessed to killing Pitse, saying he plotted to do so after discovering she had been unfaithful to him. 

He murdered and dismembered Pitse two years ago.  

Hlabangwane  was sentenced to 10 years for defeating the ends of justice and 15 years for violating a corpse. The two sentences will run concurrently with life imprisonment.  

‘Deeply sorry’ Flavio Hlabangwane pens letter to Tshepang Pitse's family

Convicted murderer Flavio Hlabangwane on Wednesday apologised to the family of his cousin and lover Tshepang Pitse as he expressed his continued love ...
News
1 week ago

Judge Cassim Ismael Moosa said during sentencing that femicide was a pandemic in South Africa and the entire country laments and expresses its frustration at the scourge of gender-based violence.  

“We dare not let the killers win and a society succumb to the treacherous, cowardly and debilitating logic of gender-based violence.  

Sekwanele, enough is enough,” he said.

Moosa ordered Hlabangwane to participate in long-term psychotherapy with a focus on behaviour, anger management, subsistence use and inside-orientated intervention offered by the department of correctional services.  

Hlabangwane was found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse
