South Africa

WATCH | Thabo Bester makes virtual court appearance

16 May 2023 - 10:52 By TimesLIVE

Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father and five other accused will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The correctional services department has confirmed the convicted murderer and rapist will appear virtually in court.

His case is expected to be postponed while the court deals with the bail applications of the five co-accused in custody.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘It’s painful to hear his body was being tossed like a tennis ball’ — Katleho Bereng’s aunt on court testimony

The aunt of the man whose body was used as a decoy in Thabo Bester's escape from prison said it was painful to hear how his body was moved about ...
News
1 day ago

The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’

Celebrity aesthetics doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana's recent “prison glow up” has got the streets talking, with many questioning how she has her ...
News
1 day ago

Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell

One of the five people accused of assisting Thabo Bester in his brazen escape from prison pretended to extinguish the fire in cell 35, supposedly ...
News
3 days ago

Mampara of the Week: Teboho Lipholo

Hogarth recommends he while away the hours with the Herman Charles Bosman classic, ‘Cold Stone Jug’.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

IN PICS | Five co-accused in Thabo Bester prison escape apply for bail

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen returned to the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  3. The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse News
  4. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa
  5. ‘I have to use my money to buy electricity’: Reactions to De Ruyter’s R340 book ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...