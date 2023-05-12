South Africa

IN PICS | Five co-accused in Thabo Bester prison escape apply for bail

12 May 2023 - 15:21 By TIMESLIVE
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail on May 12 2023 after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail on May 12 2023 after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen returned to the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday to apply for bail.

They were arrested for allegedly helping “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.

In an unexpected move on Thursday, their co-accused Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application. Her matter has been rolled over to May 16.

Teboho Lipholo at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Teboho Lipholo at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Buti Masemola at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Buti Masemola at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nastassja Jansen at her bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. She was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Nastassja Jansen at her bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. She was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Tieho Frans Makgotsa at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Tieho Frans Makgotsa at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former G4S security guard Senohe Matsoara at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison.
Former G4S security guard Senohe Matsoara at his bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. He was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape prison in Mangaung.
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nastassja Jansen waits for her bail application to start in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023.
Nastassja Jansen waits for her bail application to start in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester to escape prison in Mangaung.
From left, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where they are applying for bail after being arrested for allegedly helping Facebook rapist Thabo Bester to escape prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Thabo Bester accused want bail so they can fight their dismissals by G4s

The five former G4S employees accused of allegedly facilitating Thabo Bester’s audacious escape from the G4S-run prison in Mangaung gave the court ...
News
19 hours ago

Court hears one of Bester’s escape accused called police to confess about his involvement

One of the men who was allegedly paid R40,000 after being promised R2.5m to help Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May ...
News
22 hours ago

Media restrictions in Magudumana bail application

The media was on Thursday barred from recording or broadcasting live the bail proceedings of socialite doctor Nandipha Magudumana and a group of ...
News
1 day ago

Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he pleads for bail

Teboho James Dipholo, 45, is applying for bail, together with four of his co-accused.
News
1 day ago

Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence

In an unexpected move, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  2. Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he ... South Africa
  3. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa
  4. He touched the hearts of SA last year, this year he's dapper on the grad stage South Africa
  5. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel