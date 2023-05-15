South Africa

The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’

15 May 2023 - 08:28
Socialiate doctor Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. File photo.
Socialiate doctor Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Celebrity aesthetics doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana's recent “prison glow up” has the streets talking, with many questioning how she has her makeup, hair and nails done while behind bars.

Magudumana, who is linked to the convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, first appeared at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court with her face covered in an N95 mask.

During her second appearance, the court ordered her to reveal her face to confirm her identity. 

“The court itself must be satisfied with the identity [of the accused]. We might find that’s not the person. But the court needs to be satisfied it is indeed the person being charged.”

Thereafter a “glammed up” Magudumana appeared with her nails, hair and makeup done. She was spotted wearing a ring, an item usually taken and kept by prison officials after an accused is arrested.

The doctor, who wore bold red lipstick, wore sports brand Nike for her appearance. 

This drew mixed reactions from many who said she doesn't “look like her problems”. 

Speaking to SABC News, the correctional services department said an accused person who has not been sentenced has access to their belongings when they go to court and access to hair salon services in prison run by inmates which are part of training programmes.

“There are accredited skills development programmes in the correctional centres that help inmates to acquire skills that will make them employable or self-employed,” said the department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.  

According to an official report on prison conditions, the Kroonstad female prison is “clean, orderly and comfortable” and inmates are well-cared for. 

“There is a hair salon in the prison and many inmates are made up,” the report read. 

Regarding jewellery, the department states “only A-group maximum and medium/minimum category prisoners may be allowed to wear watches/wedding ring/wedding band and jewellery for religious purposes”.

Magadumana will make her next court appearance on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

DA calls for Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s licence to practise to be revoked

"This action must be taken to demonstrate no one is above the law and to ensure the safety and well-being of patients who may come into contact with ...
News
2 days ago

Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence

In an unexpected move, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application.
News
3 days ago

Thabo Bester: Here's who has been arrested and what they allegedly did

More arrests expected as police sift through phone records for accomplices in the Mangaung prison escape.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  3. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa
  4. Police minister ordered to pay Cape Town politician R300,000 for wrongful arrest South Africa
  5. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...