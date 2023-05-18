South Africa

Special police team to probe shooting at home of Mpumalanga mayor

18 May 2023 - 13:19
Police have urged anyone with information on the shooting at the mayor of Lekwa municipality's home to come forward. File image
Police have urged anyone with information on the shooting at the mayor of Lekwa municipality's home to come forward. File image
Image: Gareth Wilson

The Mpumalanga police commissioner has appointed a team to investigate a shooting on Wednesday at the home of Lekwa municipality mayor Delani Thabethe in Standerton. 

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli confirmed an attempted murder case has been opened and is under investigation after the victim escaped unharmed and no arrests have yet been made. 

“A team of investigators has been assembled under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of [police] in Mpumalanga Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. 

Police urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.

Information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

On Thursday, SowetanLIVE reported Thabethe narrowly escaped an attempt on his life when two gunmen shot at him outside his home.  

According to the publication, Thabethe was leaving his home to go to a shop when he was ambushed by the gunmen. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suspects disarmed by woman they were trying to rob

Mpumalanga police on Thursday said they found a gun at the scene of a failed armed robbery in the Timbavati Trust area in Acornhoek.
News
5 hours ago

Ipid probes death of 13-year-old boy during service delivery protests in Emalahleni

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Monday confirmed it is investigating the deaths of at least two people shot during service ...
News
2 days ago

Bodyguard of slain ANCYL secretary missed ambush because he was sent on errand

Sindiso Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and died that September
News
1 week ago

Things were not balancing ahead of Magaqa assassination, says witness

UMzimkhulu municipality mayor Jabulisile Msiya, who  witnessed the ambush that later claimed the life of PR councillor Sindiso Magaqa, told the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ex-bodyguard for KZN mayor appears in court for gruesome murder

Family of slain man says the bodyguard was known to them.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. ‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...