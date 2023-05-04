Bodyguard of slain ANCYL secretary missed ambush because he was sent on errand
Sindiso Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and died that September
04 May 2023 - 17:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
The bodyguard of slain uMzimkhulu municipality councillor Sindiso Magaqa told the Pietermaritzburg high court he had been sent on an errand moments before his principal and three others were ambushed in July 2017...
