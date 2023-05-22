Hammanskraal cholera outbreak death toll rises to 12

The death toll of people who died from cholera during an outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, has risen to 12.
Gauteng health head of communication Motalatale Modiba on Monday confirmed two more people had died in hospital.
“As of last night we had 37 people admitted in hospital and 95 people the hospital has seen seeking medical attention since May 15,” Modiba said.
The people were admitted to hospital with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.
Modiba urged people experiencing any of the above symptoms to present themselves at their nearest health facility.
On Sunday Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko confirmed the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.
The City of Tshwane has urged Hammanskraal residents not to drink tap water.
