South Africa

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak death toll rises to 12

22 May 2023 - 08:53
The Gauteng health department has confirmed 12 people have died from cholera. Stock photo.
The Gauteng health department has confirmed 12 people have died from cholera. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The death toll of people who died from cholera during an outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, has risen to 12. 

Gauteng health head of communication Motalatale Modiba on Monday confirmed two more people had died in hospital. 

“As of last night we had 37 people admitted in hospital and 95 people the hospital has seen seeking medical attention since May 15,” Modiba said. 

The people were admitted to hospital with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.  

Modiba urged people experiencing any of the above symptoms to present themselves at their nearest health facility.

On Sunday Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko confirmed the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

The City of Tshwane has urged Hammanskraal residents not to drink tap water.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hammanskraal residents warned not to drink tap water after seven die from diarrhoea, cramps and vomiting

The City of Tshwane has urged communities in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink tap water after a sickness outbreak in the area.
News
22 hours ago

Three-year-old among 10 who have died as medics confirm Hammanskraal mystery illness is cholera

A three-year-old is among the 10 people who have died in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, after being admitted to hospital with diarrhoea, stomach ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Seven die after diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting in Hammanskraal South Africa
  2. Hammanskraal residents warned not to drink tap water after seven die from ... South Africa
  3. Three-year-old among 10 who have died as medics confirm Hammanskraal mystery ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  3. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  4. Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors ... South Africa
  5. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...