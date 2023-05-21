South Africa

Hammanskraal residents warned not to drink tap water after seven die from diarrhoea, cramps and vomiting

21 May 2023 - 12:48
Communities in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas have been warned not to drink tap water after a sickness outbreak in the area. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer

The City of Tshwane has urged communities in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink tap water after a sickness outbreak in the area.

Seven people have already died after being admitted to hospital with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

The Gauteng health department said since Monday 67 people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have presented at Jubilee District Hospital with the symptoms.

The city said while the water it supplies in Hammanskraal is not potable (drinkable), the city does provide potable water through 52 water tankers to informal settlements three times a week, and 40 water trucks to formal areas daily in Region 2.

“This is done to ensure communities drink safe water,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba said the city regularly conducts tests on the quality of water provided to communities and after the outbreak, comprehensive tests will be done on the entire water distribution network.

Water samples have been collected in the affected areas and sent to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases to determine the cause of the outbreak. The results are expected on Wednesday, he said.

“Some of the cases reported are from the Moretele area, which is not supplied by the City of Tshwane. Officials from the city’s health department will descend on the affected areas again today to collect further samples from the water tankers that supply water to the informal settlements.”

Bokaba said outbreak response teams (ORT) are conducting surveillance monitoring and sampling of the water.

“Communities are urged to present themselves to the nearest health facility immediately if they experience symptoms. Health facilities are on high alert to urgently attend to patients with symptoms.

“The city would like to encourage residents in the affected areas to regularly wash the containers they use to draw water from the water tankers with Jik detergent and to boil water drawn from other sources before drinking it.

“Communities are also urged not to conduct religious activities such as baptism in the rivers or streams.”

TimesLIVE

