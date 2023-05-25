The training will last about 12 months, and the project will run for about 36 months.
Want to be a solar installer for the Gauteng government? Here's how much it pays and how to apply
Image: SUPPLIED
The Gauteng government is recruiting 6,000 youth to train them as solar technicians as part of its plans to curb rolling blackouts.
The training programme is part of a R1.2bn project to ease the province's reliance on the national energy grid.
The country is battling stage four and five load-shedding, leaving many without power for between seven and nine hours a day.
As part of its plans, the Gauteng government wants to build a solar farm in Merafong on the West Rand. The farm is expected to generate about 800MW.
The province is looking to train technicians to assist with the project and premier Panyaza Lesufi this week said they are still recruiting.
“You just need a matric certificate and if you qualify you will receive a training allowance of between R4,500 and R7,000, depending on your qualifications,” he explained.
The training will last about 12 months, and the project will run for about 36 months.
“The training will cover areas such as installation, maintenance and repair of different aspects related to solar energy, concentrating on hybrid solar photovoltaic systems. It will also provide learners with business and entrepreneurial skills designed to help them start businesses in the growing energy sector,” said Lesufi, previously.
To apply, you have to be a South African citizen under the age of 35. However, you must have matriculated from a Gauteng school after 2016 to qualify.
You must also have “an interest in a career in energy efficiency”.
Applications opened earlier this month and run until Thursday June 8.
You can apply online here, or by dialling *134*47472#, free of charge.
